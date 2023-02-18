Fresh Air Weekend: Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Costume designer Ruth E. Carter

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

From Beyoncé to Debussy, Yannick Nézet-Séguin shares music that inspires him: What do great conductors listen to when they're not on the podium? Nézet-Séguin made a playlist, specifically for Fresh Air, of music that inspires him (plus one of his cats' favorite songs).

An Oscar-winning costume designer explains how clothes 'create a mood': In the last 30 years, Ruth E. Carter has produced some of the most iconic looks in the Black film canon and beyond. She won an Academy Award for Black Panther and is now nominated for Wakanda Forever.

