Week in politics: Health report for President Biden; Nikki Haley announces presidential run

A report from President Biden's doctor shows the 80-year-old to be in good physical health, but a Republican presidential contender, Nikki Haley, suggests he's past his prime.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.