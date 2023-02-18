Actor Billy Crudup on his new Apple TV+ show 'Hello Tomorrow!'

NPR's Scott Simon speaks to actor Billy Crudup about his new Apple TV+ show "Hello Tomorrow!," in which his character tries to master the real estate business... and outer space.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.