Chuck D on his new hip-hop documentary 'Fight the Power'

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with hip-hop artist Chuck D about the PBS documentary Fight the Power. The series describes the political and social conditions that gave rise to hip-hop.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.