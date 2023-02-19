Why most predictions about the Ukraine war have been proved wrong

From a swift Russian victory to fragmentation of the West, most of the big fears and predictions about the war in Ukraine proved wrong.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.