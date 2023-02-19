TikTok content creators weigh in on lawmakers' calls to ban the app amid security concerns

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks TikTok content creators Rosie Grant and Oliver James about calls by lawmakers to ban the app amid concerns the Chinese government could access user data.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.