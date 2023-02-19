Beth Moore on her memoir 'All My Knotted-Up Life'

Beth Moore made headlines when she left the Southern Baptist church. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks her about that and about surviving sexual abuse. Moore's memoir is "All My Knotted-Up Life."

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.