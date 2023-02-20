LBJ biographer Robert Caro reflects on fame, power and the presidency

Caro isn't solely interested in telling the stories of famous men. Instead, he says, "I wanted to use their lives to show how political power worked." Originally broadcast in 2013 and 2019.

