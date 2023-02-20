The war that Russia thought might last days is about to hit its 1-year mark

Nearly a year into the war, Ukraine is preparing for a Russian offensive this spring. Aid from Western allies has bolstered Ukraine's defense but Russia has an advantage when it comes to numbers.

