AI technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace. It's changing the way we live, work, and even think. We'll hear from experts, innovators, and thought leaders who are on the forefront of AI research and development. We'll dive into the ethical and social implications of AI, explore the latest breakthroughs, and examine the impact of this cutting-edge technology on our lives...

Does something feel off about the paragraph above to you? If you're thinking no, no one would blame you. But If you're thinking yes, you're right. That paragraph wasn't written by a human here at 1A. It was written by an AI bot using Chat GPT.

We're partnering with our friends at WIRED for a series called "Know It All: 1A and WIRED's Guide to A.I." We'll be exploring how AI is transforming education, healthcare, and national security.

In this first conversation, we unpack how AI works and how we can get ready for the future it's shaping.

Joining us for this first episode is Irene Solaiman, an A.I safety and policy expert and policy director at Hugging Face. Also with us is Gideon Lichfield, editor-in-chief at WIRED; and Seth Dobrin, president at The Responsible A.I Institute.

