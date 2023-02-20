Biden visits Kyiv and Poland for the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

President Biden is marking the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a visit to neighboring Poland after a whirlwind secret trip to Kyiv.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.