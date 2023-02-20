President's Day: People honored Jimmy Carter, now in hospice care, in his hometown

In Plains, Ga., the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park held a previously-scheduled President's Day event. People who came to Carter's hometown honored him now that he's entered hospice care.

