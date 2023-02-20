Biden hears Zelenskyy's plan for peace with Russia during surprise visit to Kyiv

President Biden visited Kyiv just shy of a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. He spent time with President Zelensky, who called this visit the most important in U.S.-Ukrainian history.

