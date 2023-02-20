Don't dunk on the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

A key part of the NBA All Star Weekend is the Slam Dunk Contest. We look at how both pro basketball and dunking have evolved and why fans can't get enough of it.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.