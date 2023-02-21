After East Palestine disaster, Buttigieg calls for stronger railroad safety rules

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has accused freight rail operator Norfolk Southern of putting profits in front of human lives. This follows strong criticism of Buttigieg from Republicans.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.