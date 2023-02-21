New Mexico may become the first state to have an official aroma

A bill would make "green chilis roasting in the fall" its signature scent. A state fiscal report says the move might increase tourism to New Mexico by drawing visitors away from Colorado.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.