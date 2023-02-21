Damour's guide to helping parents understand teenagers' intense emotional lives

NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with phycologist Lisa Damour about her book: The Emotional Lives of Teenagers: Raising Connected, Capable and Compassionate Adolescents.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.