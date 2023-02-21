A suspect is arrested in the killing of a Catholic bishop in Los Angeles County

Police in Los Angeles have arrested a suspect in the killing of David O'Connell, a Catholic bishop remembered as a peacemaker who worked in gang-plagued neighborhoods of South LA.

