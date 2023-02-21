An ER doc reflects on life, death and uncertainty in the early days of COVID-19

Dr. Farzon Nahvi spent the first few months of the pandemic as an emergency room physician in Manhattan. He talks about trying to improvise treatments during that time. His new book is Code Gray.

