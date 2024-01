Life, Death & Uncertainty In The ER : Fresh Air Dr. Farzon Nahvi spent the early months of the pandemic as an emergency room physician in Manhattan. He talks about trying to improvise treatments during that time. His new book is Code Gray.



Also, David Bianculli reflects on 10 years of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Also, David Bianculli reflects on 10 years of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.