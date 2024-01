The 'Gold, Sweat, And Tears' Behind The Oscars : Fresh Air From relentless campaigning to snubs and speeches, the Academy Awards have often reflected a cultural conflict zone. Michael Schulman sifts through the controversies in his new book, Oscar Wars.



Also, Kevin Whitehead shares a remembrance of Burt Bacharach.

Fresh Air The 'Gold, Sweat, And Tears' Behind The Oscars The 'Gold, Sweat, And Tears' Behind The Oscars Listen · 45:01 45:01 From relentless campaigning to snubs and speeches, the Academy Awards have often reflected a cultural conflict zone. Michael Schulman sifts through the controversies in his new book, Oscar Wars.



Also, Kevin Whitehead shares a remembrance of Burt Bacharach. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor