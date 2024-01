Remembering Richard Belzer & Tim McCarver : Fresh Air We remember two accomplished performers from different fields: Sharp-witted comedian Richard Belzer, probably best-known for playing the dramatic role of Detective John Munch on Law & Order, and major-league catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster Tim McCarver.



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews Hello Tomorrow! starring Billy Crudup.

Fresh Air Remembering Richard Belzer & Tim McCarver Remembering Richard Belzer & Tim McCarver Listen · 46:58 46:58 We remember two accomplished performers from different fields: Sharp-witted comedian Richard Belzer, probably best-known for playing the dramatic role of Detective John Munch on Law & Order, and major-league catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster Tim McCarver.



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews Hello Tomorrow! starring Billy Crudup. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor