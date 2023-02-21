Best Of: 'Oscar Wars' / Marc Maron : Fresh Air We'll talk with New Yorker staff writer Michael Schulman about his new book, Oscar Wars. It's about the ongoing conflicts surrounding race, gender, and representation in Hollywood, as well as earlier conflicts dating back to the founding of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



Also, we'll hear from comic and podcaster Marc Maron. In his new HBO comedy special, From Bleak to Dark, he talks about climate change, anti-Semitism, and processing the sudden death of his girlfriend, Lynn Shelton.



John Powers reviews the documentary, All That Breathes, about two brothers devoted to rescuing birds in Delhi, India.

