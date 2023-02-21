Why one U.K. company is continuing with four-day work weeks after six-month trial

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Simon Ursell, managing director of Tyler Grange, about the company's 4-day workweek experiment and the decision to continue with a shortened week for its employees.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.