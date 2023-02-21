Tesla will open thousands of its chargers for use with any EV, White House says

The White House says Tesla will open thousands of its proprietary chargers up to be used by any EV driver. What will this mean for current Tesla drivers and the rate of EV adoption?

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.