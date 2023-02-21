Rep. Barbara Lee has announced she's running for U.S. Senate

Longtime Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee announced she will be running for the U.S. Senate seat in California after Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced she'll retire at the end of this term.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.