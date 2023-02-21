Jean D'Amerique's novel 'A Sun to be Sewn' is his testimony to Port au Prince

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with author Jean D'Amerique about his novel A Sun to be Sewn: a tragic love story told from the perspective of a 12-year-old girl living in a neighborhood in Haiti.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.