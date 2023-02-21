Russia says it's suspending a major treaty limiting U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons

Russia announced Tuesday that they're suspending participation in the New START treaty. It's the latest blow to the treaty system governing U.S. and Russia's nuclear weapons stockpiles.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.