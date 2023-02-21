Metal detectorist discovers 'Exquisite' Tudor necklace linked to King Henry VIII

In 2019, a metal detectorist from Birmingham, England, found buried treasure: a 500-year-old gold necklace inscribed with the initials of King Henry-the-Eighth and his first wife, Katherine of Aragon.

