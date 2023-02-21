Remembering 33-year-old Pete Reed, a frontline humanitarian medic killed in Ukraine

Pete Reed, a former U.S. Marine turned frontline humanitarian medic was killed by a Russian missile this month while treating wounded Ukrainian civilians in Bakhmut. We hear from those who knew him.

