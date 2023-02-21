CNN's Don Lemon returns after sexist and ageist remarks about Nikki Haley

Don Lemon has been absent from his morning show after making sexist and ageist remarks about Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley. He's slated to return to air Wednesday.

