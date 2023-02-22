A look back at Oscar nominee Angela Bassett's long, distinguished career

Angela Bassett has been nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It's a landmark in a long, distinguished career that began in the 1980s.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.