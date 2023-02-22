The Thistle & Shamrock: Celtic Fusion

Accessibility links
Fiona Ritchie explores new music with Celtic roots. Hear featured artists Paolo Nutini and The Chieftains, Afro Celt Sound System and more.
Expand your horizons by exploring new musical possibilities and evolving sounds. On this show we feature a collaboration between Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini and The Chieftains. Hear guitarist Tony McManus demonstrate how boundaries between genres are more porous than we think. Michelle Shocked and Rhiannon Giddens bring a Celtic flavor to old-time and Appalachian music and the British group Afro Celt Sound System shouts: "fusion!" Join host Fiona Ritchie as she explores the global reach of music from Celtic roots.

