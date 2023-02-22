Russia says it will stop participating in its last nuclear treaty with the U.S.

Arms control experts warn that the suspension of the New START treaty is part of a troubling global rise in nuclear weapons.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.