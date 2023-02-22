A monster storm is expected to affect millions of people across 22 states

Forecasters are calling it the biggest storm in a generation. Residents of more than 20 states are in the path of the storm, which is expected to bring high winds and multiple feet of snow.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.