Producer Dede Gardner has 2 best picture Oscars. Will she add to the total?

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins and actresses including Frances McDormand talk about working with Dede Gardner who, with her Plan B Entertainment partners, is up for two Oscars for Women Talking and Blonde.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.