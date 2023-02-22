New Orleans R&B great Huey 'Piano' Smith dies at 89

Huey "Piano" Smith, who died earlier this month, recorded many influential singles including "Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu." He wrote the Freddie Ford hit "Sea Cruise."

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.