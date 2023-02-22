Mexico's ex-public security head is convicted in the U.S. of taking cartel bribes

A jury in New York found Genaro Garcia Luna guilty of taking bribes from a cartel. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Maria Hinojosa, founder of Futuro Studios and co-host of the podcast USA V. Garcia Luna.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.