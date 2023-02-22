Malcolm X's family will file a $100 million lawsuit alleging a coverup of his death

The family of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X says they will file a wrongful death lawsuit against the FBI, NYPD and other government agencies over the handling of his 1965 assassination.

