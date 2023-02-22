Know It All: Where AI Helps And Hurts In Health Care

When you think of AI, you may think about ChatGPT, the Microsoft Bing chatbot, or the movie "Her" starring Joaquin Phoenix. But in health care, it's not so simple (and maybe not as riveting).

AI is being used for all kinds of tasks in health care — whether it's administrative ones like taking notes, parsing through patient data, or providing some extra help with reading images.

Some AI platforms like Bayesian Health are helping filter through loads of data that get put into a health system.

And some clinicians are testing out what AI can and can't do quite yet, like a team at Emory University who found out an AI system could detect a patient's self-reported race based on a chest scan.

We partnered with our friends at WIRED for a series called "Know It All: 1A and WIRED's Guide to A.I." In this episode, we're exploring what AI in health care looks like today and its potential.

Senior Editor at Wired Tom Simonite; ICU Clinical Pharmacist and AI researcher at King Hussein Cancer Center in Jordan Lama Nazer; AI Professor at Johns Hopkins and Founder of Bayesian Health, Endowed Chair Suchi Saria; and Senior Associate Dean of Research Affairs at University of Florida's College of Medicine Dr. Azra Bihorac join our panel.

