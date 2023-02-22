Update on Supreme Court case of social media giants and terrorism victims' families

Day two of the big tech arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court: On one side are Twitter, Google, Facebook and other mega companies. On the other, American families of people killed in terrorist attacks.

