Montana's John Tester, a rare red state Democrat in Senate, announces reelection bid

National Democrats breathed a sigh of relief Wednesday as Sen. Jon Tester of Montana — one of the only red-state Democrats left in the Senate — announced that he will be running for a fourth term.

