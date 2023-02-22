Accessibility links
Eric R. Holder verdict: Nipsey Hussle's killer gets 60 years to life Eric R. Holder Jr. will likely remain in jail for the rest of his life for the murder of Nipsey Hussle, a beloved figure in south LA who was killed in 2019 outside his clothing store.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer is sentenced to 60 years to life in prison

Eric R. Holder Jr. sits in the courtroom at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Sept. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Holder, who was convicted last year of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019, was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years to life in prison. Apu Gomes/AP hide caption

The killer of a celebrated Los Angeles rapper was sentenced Wednesday after a legal drama that dragged on for three years.

Eric R. Holder Jr., 33, will likely remain in jail for the rest of his life for the murder of Nipsey Hussle. Hussle was a beloved figure in south LA who was killed in 2019 outside his clothing store. He was 33 years old.

Holder was sentenced to 50 years to life for his role in the killing as well as 10 years for shooting two other people that day.

Growing up, Hussle had been involved in the same gang as Holder, and prosecutors said Holder shot the rapper multiple times because Hussle called Holder a snitch.

Hussle had become a leading advocate against gun violence and a community leader who was involved in developing his neighborhood and creating opportunities for kids.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.