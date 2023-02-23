As president, Jimmy Carter focused on energy conservation at a time of long gas lines

In the 70s, Jimmy Carter's priorities included energy efficiency and a shift from foreign oil reliance. His actions were criticized then, but laid the groundwork for addressing climate change.

