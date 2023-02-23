Memoir tells of author's personal experience of the repression of China's Uyghurs

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Uyghur-American author Gulchehra Hoja about her memoir of Uyghur exile, hope and survival. It's titled: A Stone Is Most Precious Where It Belongs.

