U.S. warns China not to supply lethal aid to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Robert Daly of the Wilson Center about the Russia-China relationship, and the possibility that China could supply weapons for Russia to use against Ukraine.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.