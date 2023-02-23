Montana state mental hospital loses federal money as well as oversight

Conditions got so bad at Montana's state mental hospital in 2022 that federal officials withdrew support. The state says things are getting better; patient's families say there's no evidence of that.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.