Know It All: AI And Police Surveillance

We conclude our artificial intelligence week with facial recognition, policing, and surveillance.

The 2002 movie "Minority Report" imagined a world where eye scans are an everyday occurrence and a pre-crime police unit caught criminals before they could commit murder. In a sense, some of that is becoming a reality.

Today, artificial intelligence is being used by law enforcement for facial recognition and even predictive policing. It can help solve and prevent crimes, but it's not foolproof. That's resulted in wrongful arrests and continued racial profiling in policing.

Outside the U.S., so-called "safe cities" use AI and big data for "Big Brother" surveillance systems.

How much can these technologies curb crime? At what cost to our freedom?

Joining us for the discussion are WIRED's Khari Johnson, Director of Policy and Advocacy for The Algorithmic Justice League and Member of the Detroit Digital Justice Coalition Tawana Petty, Legal Director of the Policing Project at NYU School of Law and Professor at Vanderbilt Law School Farhang Heydari, and Senior Fellow at Carnegie's Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program Steve Feldstein.



