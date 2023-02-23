Prosecutors lay out evidence that gunman of the Club Q shooting was motivated by hate

Prosecutors made their case for charging Anderson Lee Aldrich with hate crimes in the shooting that killed five and wounded 19. Aldrich was very emotional in this court appearance.

