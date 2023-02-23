Sci-Fi magazine stops submissions after flood of AI generated stories

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Neil Clarke, editor-in-chief of the renowned literary journal Clarkesworld, about the deluge of submissions written by artificial intelligence software like ChatGPT.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.